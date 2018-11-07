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TRUMP CALLS JIM ACOSTA "A VERY RUDE PERSON"
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21 views • November 07, 2018
Jim Acosta questioned the President about his rhetoric surrounding a migrant caravan... While trying to ask a follow-up question,
At that point, a White House staffer attempted to take the microphone out of Acosta's hands.
"CNN should be ashamed of itself having you working for them," Trump said. "You're a very rude person. The way you treat Sarah Huckabee Sanders is horrible. You shouldn't treat people that way."
"I think you should let me run the country, you run CNN," Trump added.
At that point, a White House staffer attempted to take the microphone out of Acosta's hands.
"CNN should be ashamed of itself having you working for them," Trump said. "You're a very rude person. The way you treat Sarah Huckabee Sanders is horrible. You shouldn't treat people that way."
"I think you should let me run the country, you run CNN," Trump added.
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