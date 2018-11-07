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Did Jim Acosta Assault A Woman?
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6777 views • November 07, 2018
Jim Acosta would not surrender a microphone he was holding while asking questions at a press conference, even pushing a woman away with his arm. Paul Joseph Watson points out the double standard on the left when they accuse conservatives of physical "assault".
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