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Deadly Virus in Vaccines given to 25 Million Americans- Researcher Jailed who exposed
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134 views • November 07, 2018
Researcher Jailed exposed Deadly Virus Delivered by Human Vaccines to 25 Million Americans
original filename: The criminalization of science whistleblowers An interview with Judy Mikovits PhD
25 Million Americans Infected with Deadly Virus delivered in Human Vaccines
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
original filename: The criminalization of science whistleblowers An interview with Judy Mikovits PhD
25 Million Americans Infected with Deadly Virus delivered in Human Vaccines
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
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