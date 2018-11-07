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Alex Jones Visits Globalist Mural, Confronted By Crazed BETO Supporter
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11098 views • November 07, 2018
Alex Jones attempts to explain how the defeat of BETO is really a defeat of the globalist bankers when the “owner” of mural attempts to debate Alex. Truth Bombs ensue.
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