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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) WEDNESDAY 11/07/18 INFOWARS
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98 views • November 07, 2018
SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY ON THE ALEX JONES SHOW
November 07, 2018
POWERFUL SHOW TODAY! MUST WATCH!
POST ELECTION ANALYSIS, REFLECTION & PREDICTIONS
ROGER STONE CALLED IT AGAIN: JEFF SESSIONS RESIGNS AS ATTORNEY GENERAL;
Matthew G. Whitaker, Chief of Staff to Sessions at the DOJ will be Acting Attorney General
MORON ACTIVIST JIM ACOSTA JUST DOESN'T KNOW WHEN TO QUIT; PHYSICALLY PUSHES FEMALE WHITE HOUSE STAFFER
Today's Guests:
Ted Nugent
Roger Stone
4th Hour Host: Paul Joseph Watson
November 07, 2018
POWERFUL SHOW TODAY! MUST WATCH!
POST ELECTION ANALYSIS, REFLECTION & PREDICTIONS
ROGER STONE CALLED IT AGAIN: JEFF SESSIONS RESIGNS AS ATTORNEY GENERAL;
Matthew G. Whitaker, Chief of Staff to Sessions at the DOJ will be Acting Attorney General
MORON ACTIVIST JIM ACOSTA JUST DOESN'T KNOW WHEN TO QUIT; PHYSICALLY PUSHES FEMALE WHITE HOUSE STAFFER
Today's Guests:
Ted Nugent
Roger Stone
4th Hour Host: Paul Joseph Watson
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