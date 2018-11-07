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Roger Stone Predicted Trump Would Fire Sessions Day After Election
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2573 views • November 07, 2018
Roger Stone and Alex Jones break down how they predicted that President Trump would fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions the day after the 2018 Midterm Elections.
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