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Full Show: Midterms—Winners, Losers, Fraud, Hacking
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48 views • November 07, 2018
Who won, who lost—both candidates AND issues like marijuana, sanctuary states, abortion funding. Are national elections the best check on federal overreach and usurpation? Proof that the 2018 elections WAS hacked (and the 2016 election was NOT) and writer Megan Fox joins to talk about CPS abuses, ignored by media while they panic over child separations at the border and her book “Homeschooling—Fighting For My Children's Future”
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