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DOD & FDA Push New Opioid, 10x’s Worst Than Fentanyl
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717 views • November 07, 2018
As marijuana legalization was on the ballot in 4 states, the “El Chapo” trial locks down Brooklyn and the Defense Depart pushes, and FDA approves, a new opioid that’s 10x’s worse than fentanyl. Is the War on Drugs “Mutually Assured Destruction”?
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