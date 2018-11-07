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Proof: 2018 Midterm Elections HACKED
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3298 views • November 07, 2018
Legacy media & Democrats have been telling us for 2 years that a small number of Facebook ads “hacked” the election. But THIS election, Facebook banned conservative & pro-life ads while Soros’ MoveOn bragged, Twitter shut down over 10,000 accounts targeted by the Democrat Party and the Democrats spent 50% more on House elections while independent media was banned and conservative voters were silenced on social media.
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