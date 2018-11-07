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Baby Snatched While Breastfeeding: Media Ignores CPS Abuses
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1442 views • November 07, 2018
Establishment media & Democrats never stop talking about children separated from adults illegally crossing the border and endangering their children. But where is the concern over American children (usually poor) separated from parents without due process? Writer Megan Fox joins to talk about cases she’s covered and her book, “Homeschooling—Fighting For My Children's Future”
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