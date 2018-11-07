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PHONECO Home Shopping
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5 views • November 07, 2018
A home shoppers channel sold some of PHONECO's items in and around the years of the late 1980s to the early 1990s. This video is one of those commercials. http://www.PHONECOinc.com for more information.
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