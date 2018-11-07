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Ted Nugent: It’s Time To Get Confrontational, We Are In A War
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9349 views • November 07, 2018
Ted Nugent joins Alex Jones live to celebrate the 2018 Midterm victories, address the important losses as Democrats take control of the House of Representatives, and war game our future political battles.
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