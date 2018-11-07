© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Housing the Cannabis Boom
Follow
0
Share
Report
36 views • November 07, 2018
Medical marijuana is now legal in most US states, and a growing number of them are also allowing recreational uses.
With the cannabis industry going mainstream, more land is needed to grow, process, and sell the plant. Mark Scarola, COO of Green Zone 360, offers this kind of cannabis real-estate investment: he tracks down properties that can be developed and sold or leased to cannabis firms.
Show notes: https://goldnewsletter.com/podcast/housing-cannabis-boom/
With the cannabis industry going mainstream, more land is needed to grow, process, and sell the plant. Mark Scarola, COO of Green Zone 360, offers this kind of cannabis real-estate investment: he tracks down properties that can be developed and sold or leased to cannabis firms.
Show notes: https://goldnewsletter.com/podcast/housing-cannabis-boom/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.