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Nullification Wins for Election 2018: Good Morning Liberty 11-07-18
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11 views • November 07, 2018
While the partisan hackery has been on full display for Tuesday's voting, the Democrat vs Republican political football wasn't the only game in town. On today's Good Morning Liberty, Michael Boldin covers a number of ballot measures to set the foundation to nullify federal acts. People went to the polls in a number of states to consider issues like the right to keep and bear arms, cannabis and privacy from mass surveillance.
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