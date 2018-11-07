BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Nullification Wins for Election 2018: Good Morning Liberty 11-07-18
Tenth Amendment Center
Tenth Amendment CenterCheckmark Icon
379 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
11 views • November 07, 2018
While the partisan hackery has been on full display for Tuesday's voting, the Democrat vs Republican political football wasn't the only game in town. On today's Good Morning Liberty, Michael Boldin covers a number of ballot measures to set the foundation to nullify federal acts. People went to the polls in a number of states to consider issues like the right to keep and bear arms, cannabis and privacy from mass surveillance.
Keywords
freedomlibertyelectionconstitutionmarijuanalibertarianresist10th amendmentlegalizationdecentralizenullify
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Iran Warns U.S. Against Escalation, Says Proposal Remains on Table

Iran Warns U.S. Against Escalation, Says Proposal Remains on Table

Garrison Vance
Californians Who Moved to Texas Consider Relocating After Democratic Wins, Report Says

Californians Who Moved to Texas Consider Relocating After Democratic Wins, Report Says

Douglas Harrington
US Rules Out New Iran Strikes as Rubio Rejects Tehran&#8217;s Peace Terms as &#8220;Absurd&#8221;

US Rules Out New Iran Strikes as Rubio Rejects Tehran’s Peace Terms as “Absurd”

Garrison Vance
U.S. Nuclear Revival Faces Uranium Fuel Supply Constraint

U.S. Nuclear Revival Faces Uranium Fuel Supply Constraint

Garrison Vance
Republican Lawmaker Renews Impeachment Bid Against Pete Hegseth

Republican Lawmaker Renews Impeachment Bid Against Pete Hegseth

Douglas Harrington
Putin Meets Iranian Security Chief as Diplomacy Efforts Continue

Putin Meets Iranian Security Chief as Diplomacy Efforts Continue

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy