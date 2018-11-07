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Trump is king of GOP, Pelosi pulls House win, Progressives suffer setback
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6 views • November 07, 2018
The Duran Quick Take: Episode 12.
RT CrossTalk host Peter Lavelle and The Duran’s Alex Christoforou break down a historic US midterm election.
RT CrossTalk host Peter Lavelle and The Duran’s Alex Christoforou break down a historic US midterm election.
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