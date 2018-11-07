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50,000 NATO troops stage MASSIVE military drills on Russia's border
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95 views • November 07, 2018
The Duran – News in Review – Episode 144.
The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and International Affairs and Security Analyst via Moscow, Mark Sleboda take a look at NATO's Trident Juncture 2018.
Why Norway? How will Russia react? What are the chances that such brazen military exercises on Russia's border lead the world closer towards real conflict?
The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and International Affairs and Security Analyst via Moscow, Mark Sleboda take a look at NATO's Trident Juncture 2018.
Why Norway? How will Russia react? What are the chances that such brazen military exercises on Russia's border lead the world closer towards real conflict?
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