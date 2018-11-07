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John Carmack: Software Patent Truth (Quakecon 2011)
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2 views • November 07, 2018
"Everybody's infringing and everybody knows it." This adds to the weight of how fundamentally bad the governance systems and methods are in the US and the rest of the world when it comes to patents, copyright, etc.
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