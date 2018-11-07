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Wells Fargo Refuses to Cave to Randi Weingarten, AFT
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18 views • November 07, 2018
“The most recent attempt to rid all companies from association with the NRA is the American Federation of Teachers, giving an ultimatum to Wells Fargo. But Wells Fargo is refusing to cave to this attack…I’m glad to see Wells Fargo standing up for the majority of law-abiding gun owning citizens in America.” –Grant Stinchfield
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