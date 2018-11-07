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Joy-Ann Reid's Greatest Hateful Hits
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2 views • November 07, 2018
"Joy seems to really have a problem with rhetoric she interprets as being violent, when you clearly say exactly what you meant, but let's look at some of Joy Reid's greatest hits, who has no problem throwing out disgusting, horrifying things to other people." —Dan Bongino
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