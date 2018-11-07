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Dr. JIM FETZER "The Real Deal" GARY KING - Pittsburg Synagogue Shooting
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37 views • November 07, 2018
Dr. Jim Fetzer the top expert on false flags outlines the evidence that the Pittsburg Shooting was staged. Gary King the guest on the show talks about the spell everyone seems to be under.
The insanity has to stop. People need to quit thinking in terms of left/right thinking but realize who the real enemies are and who is responsible for this terrorism against the American people.
For more information and reading check out http://jamesfetzer.org and http://moonrockbooks.com
The insanity has to stop. People need to quit thinking in terms of left/right thinking but realize who the real enemies are and who is responsible for this terrorism against the American people.
For more information and reading check out http://jamesfetzer.org and http://moonrockbooks.com
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