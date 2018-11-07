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VIDEO: Dem Candidates Illegally Electioneer For BETO At Polling Station
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2548 views • November 07, 2018
Infowars reporters Rob Dew and Owen Shroyer force election officials to actually follow the law and move their 100 foot electioneering barrier to the correct distance. They had placed it at around 65 feet from the polling entrance and did not have a barrier placed where they had people line up.
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