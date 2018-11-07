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Roger Stone Predicted Sessions’ Firing The Night Before, What comes next?
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7233 views • November 07, 2018
As the midterms wind down, Big Tech censorship has revealed itself as a major factor in the democrats winning the house. Mike Adams joins Roger and Alex to breaks down their message to President Trump and the Republicans as they face an uphill battle with the democrats for the next two years.
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