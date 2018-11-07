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14 views • November 07, 2018
po platenej diagnostike vrateny spat uzivatelovi, ktory nechcel platit drahu opravu a rozhodol sa radsej investovat do Samsung Powerbot VR9300 VR20K9350WK + IRobot Braava 390T - mop. Uzivatel ziadal vratit vyrobok v povodnom stave, cize plne funkcny so zavadou jednej strany krutiacich sa stetiniek.....a toto mu prišlo, vykuchany vysavac, cize vymenene komplet motory aj s nefunkcnou baterkou......Objektivne : Dodavatel sa postaral o bezplatne vratenie produktu na dalsie posudenie reklamacie
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