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DEAD DOCTORS DON'T LIE! - Dr. Joel Wallach, Excellent LIFE CHANGING knowledge!
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71 views • November 07, 2018
DR. Joel Wallach gives awesome knowledge showing just HOW BACKWARDS western allopathic medicine is due to his own studies in how to prevent countless common diseases today in farm animals and livestock, which have been validated as cures in humans as well.
Get a notebook and take notes, great stuff.
Get a notebook and take notes, great stuff.
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