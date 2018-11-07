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Trump Must Treat Internet Censorship As Election Meddling And Bust Up Monopolies
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805 views • November 07, 2018
Roger Stone and Owen Benjamin join Alex Jones live to break down how the democrats have weaponized social media to censor conservatives across the internet, and their efforts should be treated by President Trump as election meddling at the hand of big-tech monopolies.
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