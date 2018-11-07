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Globalist Agenda Hits Red Wall As America Refuses To Commit Suicide
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1622 views • November 07, 2018
Roger Stone and Alex Jones aren’t ready to call it quits yet as election night in America continues! Roger explains how Big Tech uses their platforms to manipulate voters for the Democrats, but conservatives have turned out to vote like a red wall of liberty.
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