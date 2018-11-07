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Oliver North: NRA Becoming the Guardian of America's School Children
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1 view • November 07, 2018
"The NRA is the only organization I know of on a nationwide basis that is becoming, if you will, the guardians of America's school children. We've got a program called School Shield. Between now and the beginning of the school year, we're working with educators, law officers, community leaders to protect America's school children." —Lt. Col. Oliver North, NRA President Elect
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