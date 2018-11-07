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Dan Bongino Connects the Dots on the Clinton Cover-Up
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2 views • November 07, 2018
"I have a stacked show today. I've been getting a ton of emails about this show saying 'Dan we love it, but you gotta put some type of chart together for us. We don't get it. All these players. The swamp. Everybody seemingly involved in this tangled web'...We've been at it all day. I even skipped the gym for you guys today that's how much I love you guys. And I never skip the gym. To do this show and put this together." —Dan Bongino
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