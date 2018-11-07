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All Eyes On Texas' Senate Race As Cult Of Beto Tries To Take Lead
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146 views • November 07, 2018
Roger Stone joins Alex Jones live in studio to break down midterm election results for Texas as Beto O'Rourke attempts to take Ted Cruz's coveted senate seat with his liberal cult of brainwashed voters.
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