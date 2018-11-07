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Full Show – History Is Written As Americans Flock To The Polls For The 2018 Midterms; A Referendum On Trump - 11/06/2018
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400 views • November 07, 2018
Joining today’s show is former advisor to Trump’s 2016 campaign George Papadopoulos providing exclusive insight into his entrapment and what the “Russian collusion” really is. Similarly, Roger Stone shares exclusive D.C. intrigue while Mike Adams delivers cutting-edge info on what Big Tech censors have planned if Dems win the election. Also, Paul Joseph Watson explains the most crucial issues to voters. Vote informed. Call and tune in now!
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