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Midterms 2018: Big Government Bureaucracy Vs. Freedom Of The People
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247 views • November 07, 2018
The moment we have all been waiting for has finally arrived! The midterms are in full swing as David Knight and Mike Adams discuss the future of America. Don’t miss their crucial analysis!
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