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Leftist Violence Looms As Election Results Come In
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1752 views • November 07, 2018
Election night in America has everyone on the edge of their seats. Mike Adams joins Owen Shroyer and Alex Jones to discuss the morning after the elections. Don’t miss their crucial analysis!
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