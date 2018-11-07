© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Whether We Win Or Lose, This Is The Key
Follow
0
Share
Report
2364 views • November 07, 2018
David Knight and Mike Adams join Alex Jones live to discuss the 2018 Midterms as the results roll in, and Alex reveals the key to victory in the future, despite this current win or loss.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.