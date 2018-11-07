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We Must Go On The Total Offense (EVERYBODY) Or We Are Done!
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1815 views • November 07, 2018
The globalists would like nothing more than for patriots to become complacent and ignore their efforts to manipulate the American people. Mike Adams and Roger Stone join Alex to deliver a red alert election message.
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