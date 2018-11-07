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“One Conversation – SILENCED” - Part 10 – Dr. Robert Sears on Mandatory Vaccination Laws
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64 views • November 07, 2018
“One Conversation – SILENCED,” was an Atlanta, GA-based event held on October 11, 2018, designed to bring together doctors, scientists, researchers, medical journalists and others to answer questions regarding vaccination. Further, three Atlanta-area debate teams, from Emory University, Georgia Tech and Morehouse College, were asked to participate.
However, due to upper-level pressure, all of the “pro-vaccine” panelists withdrew from the event, as did all three debate teams.
However, due to upper-level pressure, all of the “pro-vaccine” panelists withdrew from the event, as did all three debate teams.
Keywords
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