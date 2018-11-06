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VIDEO: Democrats Campaign At Austin Polls
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1157 views • November 06, 2018
Owen Shroyer joins Alex Jones and Mike Adams live to premiere video footage that exposes Democrats campaigning at voting polls in Austin, Texas, on behalf of their own run for a local office, and breaking the voting regulation laws.
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