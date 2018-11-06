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Teacher's Pet Dream - Prophetic Warning
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25 views • November 06, 2018
Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu received a Prophetic dream about the test coming upon this whole word, the Great Tribulation. Only those who are following YAHUSHUA wherever he goes will be counted worthy to escape as HIS bride. Revelation 14:4.
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