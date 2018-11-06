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Exclusive: Roger Stone Responds To Friday’s Indictment Reports
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3732 views • November 06, 2018
New reports indicate Robert Mueller will drop indictments on Roger Stone after the midterms. Roger Stone responds to the witch-hunt as he reveals his version of events.
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