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Adolf Hitler Will Rise Again! - Prophecy Amightywind
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59 views • November 06, 2018
YAHUVEH warns that the spirit of hitler, that is the spirit of the antichrist, a Jew and Christian hating spirit will rise up again to persecute the people of GOD. A Prophetic warning.
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