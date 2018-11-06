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MY Hidden Treasure, MY Hidden Weapon
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19 views • November 06, 2018
You are like hidden quiver of arrows, when they only see a bow. YAHUVEH is truly the only GOD of war, and HE has promised victory for HIS children in these end times. A word of encouragement to HIS Holy warriors.
http://amightywind.com
http://amightywind.com
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