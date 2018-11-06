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Everything That Can Be Shaken Will Be Shaken! Prophecy Amightywind
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11 views • November 06, 2018
Make sure your house is built upon the solid rock, YAHUSHUA (Jesus) and not the sinking sand. These are the end times The only way to build on the solid rock is to accept YAHUSHUA as Lord and Master, obey HIS commandments in the 4th (Friday sundown to saturday sundown) and place YAHUSHUA first in your love and life. A prophecy warning.
http://amightywind.com
http://amightywind.com
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