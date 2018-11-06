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I, YAHUVEH, Say Your Actions Speak Louder Than Your Words! Prophecy Amightywind
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6 views • November 06, 2018
Faith without works is dead. YAHUVEH GOD of creation promises to hold many accountable for not speaking out against the agendas of satan, for not defending the rights of the unborn, for giving HIM lip service rather than your hearts. This is a prophetic word for all who profess the name of YAHUSHUA (Jesus Christ).
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