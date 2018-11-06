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Truckers' Problems With Immigrants in Calais France
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8 views • November 06, 2018
This is what Truckers in Calais France have to deal with while they are waiting to ferry their trucks across to Dover England. They are literally being swamped by immigrants trying to stowaway in, on top, and even underneath their trailer-trucks....like ants on a piece of fruit. For all you progressive lefties out there, is this what you want by supporting the Caravan migration into this country?
Think about it.
Think about it.
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