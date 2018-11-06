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Red Plague Prophetic Dream
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21 views • November 06, 2018
Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu had a Prophetic Dream of red mist descending on people from the air. It causes death when it touches the skin! Only those obedient ones covered in the shed blood of YAHUSHUA MASHIACH (Jesus Christ) will be protected. These are the end times.
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