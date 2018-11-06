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It Is NOT Okay To Be White!
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8313 views • November 06, 2018
Fort Worth residents are terrorized by "It's Okay To Be White" signs posted in their neighborhood. Meanwhile CNN's Don Lemon warns his audience that white men are the biggest terrorist threat in the country and Michael Moore has a message for angry uneducated white men who vote Republican.
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