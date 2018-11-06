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FULL SHOW: Trump or Consequences—It’s Not OK To Be American
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60 views • November 06, 2018
Is it OK to be American? This election will be a choice about defending America or abandoning it a globalist agenda. Both sides are energized and the division & violence will escalate regardless of who wins as the world moves to a Fourth Turning. Roger Stone joins with a prediction of who will win and what will happen with the Mueller investigation, the DOJ & Sessions. Then Larry Pinkney on why the black community is moving toward Trump.
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