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2nd Great Depression list of reasons much worse than the first one
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119 views • November 06, 2018
List of Reasons This Great American Collapse (Depression) is going to be so much worse than the (1929-1939) one.
Durring the First American Great Depression,(1929-1939)
Many More people as a percentage of population:
1) Had faith in God
2) Lived Rural, raising Crops, Gardens and Animals for Food.
3) People where Educated in Basic Life/Survival Skills.
4) Eating Out meant a day of foraging, fishing or hunting.
5) People knew how to preserve food
6) Used Horses
(more in video)
Durring the First American Great Depression,(1929-1939)
Many More people as a percentage of population:
1) Had faith in God
2) Lived Rural, raising Crops, Gardens and Animals for Food.
3) People where Educated in Basic Life/Survival Skills.
4) Eating Out meant a day of foraging, fishing or hunting.
5) People knew how to preserve food
6) Used Horses
(more in video)
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