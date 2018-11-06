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MSNBC Announces Florida Governor Dem Win a day EARLY
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35 views • November 06, 2018
2018 Nov MSNBC Announces Florida Governor Win Early before Voting Ends
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
MSNBC had Democrat Andrew Gillum leading the GOP’s Ron DeSantis by six-tenths of a percentage point with 99% of the ballots counted.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
MSNBC had Democrat Andrew Gillum leading the GOP’s Ron DeSantis by six-tenths of a percentage point with 99% of the ballots counted.
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