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Exclusive! George Papadopoulos Tells Alex Jones He Was Framed By The CIA And Mueller
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3222 views • November 06, 2018
The Witch Hunt that is the Mueller investigation into Russian Collusion with the Trump campaign continues 2 years into his administration. George Papadopoulos joins Alex to discuss how he was used as "patient zero" to justify the investigation, while actually being framed by the CIA and Mueller.
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