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Degenerate Modern Intellectuals - E. Michael Jones
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100 views • November 06, 2018
"The modern intellectual is, for the most part, a lecher and a fool. His theories are propounded for everyone but himself. So Rousseau, the writer of Emile, the first modern book on child rearing, sent all five of his illegitimate children to the orphanage shortly after they were born, which, given the condition of orphanages in the 18th century, meant to their deaths."
EMJ, Degenerate Moderns
EMJ, Degenerate Moderns
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